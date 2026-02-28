Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Iran; Trump Mulls Military Action, Rubio Heads to Israel

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran nuclear talks and hinted at possible military action. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to visit Israel, emphasizing regional concerns. Airlines and embassies prepare for potential conflict amid heightened US-Iran tensions.

Telaviv | Updated: 28-02-2026 03:49 IST
US President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with ongoing negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program, highlighting a potential military response should diplomatic efforts fail. Despite inconclusive discussions in Geneva, Trump indicated he would allow more time for a deal while maintaining a firm stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Amid increasing tensions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Israel to discuss regional issues, including the implementation of Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza. This visit comes as the US and other nations encourage nonessential personnel to leave Israel, signaling the potential for military action.

A mass military presence in the Middle East underscores the gravity of the situation. International airlines, including KLM, have suspended flights, and several countries have advised citizens against traveling to the region. Diplomatic efforts continue, but the threat of conflict looms large as both sides emphasize military readiness.

