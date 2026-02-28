Trump's Potential Supreme Court Pick: Ted Cruz

In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump floated the idea of nominating Republican Senator Ted Cruz for a future vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. This comes even as Cruz himself admitted last month that he was not keen on such a position.

During a rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, Trump introduced Cruz as an 'amazing guy,' while light-heartedly suggesting that the Texas Republican would breeze through the confirmation process in Congress. The President quipped that both Democrats and Republicans would likely support Cruz's departure from the Senate.

'He's the only guy I know who would get 100% approval from both Democrats and Republicans,' Trump jested, adding, 'They want to get him out of there. He is such a pain in the ass, but he's so good and so talented.'