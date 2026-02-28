Left Menu

BMW Issues Massive Global Recall Over Fire Risk

BMW has initiated a worldwide recall impacting over 337,000 vehicles due to a potential fire risk. Model series i7, i5, 5, 7, and M5, produced between 2022 and 2025, are affected due to improper cockpit wiring that could cause a short circuit when replacing the microfilter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 04:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BMW, the renowned German luxury car manufacturer, announced a global recall due to a potential fire hazard, as reported by Germany's motor vehicle authority, KBA. This recall encompasses over 337,000 vehicles across the globe.

The affected models include the i7, i5, 5, 7, and M5 series manufactured between 2022 and 2025. The primary issue stems from improperly installed cockpit wiring harnesses that may lead to cable damage and short circuits during microfilter replacement, increasing fire risk.

While conducting quality checks, BMW identified the necessity for immediate correction of cable routing in these vehicles. Despite the potential danger, no incidents have been linked to this wiring issue so far, a BMW spokesperson confirmed.

