11th meeting of India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee held today

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman attended the 11th meeting of the India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee on Monday.

31-01-2022
Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman with Defence Secretary of India Ajay Kumar. Image Credit: ANI
Kumar, from the Indian side, said that India is keeping records of all vaccinated individuals digitally with the help of the Aadhar identification system.

Notably, Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) for a, said MEA in a statement. (ANI)

