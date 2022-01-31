Left Menu

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson to be interim Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Ethiopia, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 22:54 IST
Washington [US], January 31 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson to be interim Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Ethiopia, the State Department said in a press release on Monday. "Ambassador Jacobson will lead US engagement in Ethiopia," the release said. "The Secretary of State selected Ambassador Jacobson to continue the work undertaken by Ambassador [Geeta] Pasi to press for an immediate cessation of hostilities, an end to ongoing human rights abuses and violations, unhindered humanitarian access, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict in Ethiopia."

Jacobson is a career diplomat who has served as US ambassador to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kosovo. She also served as the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs in 2017 as well as director of the State Department's Afghanistan Task Force last year. Pasi has informed the State Department of her decision to retire and pursue other opportunities, the release said.

The State Department praised Pasi for her handling of the US embassy in Ethiopia during an exceptionally complex period. (ANI/Sputnik)

