Pakistan Army Chief, EU envoy discuss Afghanistan situation

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on European Union (EU) Ambassador Androulla Kaminara and discussed the present situation in Afghanistan. Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the current Afghanistan situation and bilateral cooperation with the European Union were discussed during the meeting, as noted by Express Tribune.

The military's media wing said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation and its efforts for regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. Pakistan's Army chief meeting with Ambassador Androulla Kaminara comes at a time when Afghanistan is facing increased internal and external problems as most of the international donor agencies based in the European Union had freezed their funding for Afghanistan following the take over of the Taliban regime in August last year.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Army chief said that the international community's assistance to Afghanistan in averting humanitarian crises is imperative for regional peace and stability, according to Express Tribune. While on January 28, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price had said that the United States is doing everything possible to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and does not do anything to hinder the flow of such aid into the country.

"We want to be very clear to the international community that not only are we not standing in the way of the provision of much needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, but we are doing everything we can to facilitate the flow of vital assistance and support to the Afghan people," Sputnik quoted Price as saying during a press briefing on Thursday (local time). (ANI)

