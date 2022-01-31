Left Menu

Johnson says will speak to Putin 'as soon as I can'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday told lawmakers that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the phone conversation was cancelled.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
London [UK], January 31 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday told lawmakers that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the phone conversation was cancelled.

The conversation was reportedly cancelled after an investigation into a string of parties held at Johnson's official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown found there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment."

Johnson's spokesperson said that the phone conversion may be postponed to Tuesday, the Russian news agency reported citing a UK agency. (ANI/Sputnik)

