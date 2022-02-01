UK Joins US, Canada in imposing new sanctions against Myanmar officials

The UK marked the first anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar on Tuesday by joining the US and Canada in imposing new sanctions against three government officials that they said "have been instrumental in suppressing democracy and stifling opposition voices." The new sanctions will be brought against attorney general Thida Oo, the chair of the Union Election Commission, U Thein Soe, and the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission, U Tin Oo, Sputnik News Agency reported citing the UK foreign office statement.

"All 3 individuals are responsible for disregarding the Myanmar election results in November 2020 and supporting unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud in an attempt to legitimise the coup," it claimed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, today said that Britain stands with the people of Myanmar in the face of brutality by the military and a humanitarian crisis.

"A year ago the military junta seized power in Myanmar, trampling upon democracy. The UK stands with the people of Myanmar in the face of brutal military violence, a humanitarian crisis, and the detention of political opponents. Freedom and democracy must be restored," UK PM tweeted. As Myanmar reached the first anniversary of the military coup that saw the arrest of national icon Aung San Suu Kyi and her civilian government dissolved, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said that he stands in "solidarity with the people", and for a return to an inclusive, democratic society.

The Burmese military overthrew the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint on February 1 last year, announcing a state of emergency, and imprisoning democratic leaders, while brutally suppressing street protests against the coup and imposition of martial law. (ANI)

