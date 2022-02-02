Left Menu

Pak election commission appoints secretary to provide records of Imran Khan's party PTI foreign funding

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday assigned the task to its secretary to ensure that Akbar S Babar (plaintiff) receives all records regarding Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday assigned the task to its secretary to ensure that Akbar S Babar (plaintiff) receives all records regarding Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case. The petitioner, Babar, appeared before the commission and maintained that he was being subjected to delay tactics on the provision of documents pertaining to PTI's foreign funding, reported The Express Tribune.

"Sometimes it is said that the petitioner should appear in person to obtain the documents and on other occasions, we are told that the lawyers should come too," he complained. His lawyer requested the commission to provide the documents at the earliest.

The lawyer representing Babar said there were irregularities in the findings of the scrutiny committee on the basis of which the report had been submitted, reported The Express Tribune. He complained that ECP's Director-General for law did not want to obey the orders of the commission.

The chief election commissioner directed the ECP secretary that he would be responsible for the provision of documents to the petitioner. Meanwhile, the ECP adjourned the case till February 9.

Earlier, ECP had rejected PTI's request for confidentiality of scrutiny committee report in the foreign funding case. ECP had revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, PTI had given false information on funding received from abroad and in fact, hid its real assets to the tune of Pak Rupees (PKR) 310 million.

The report of the ECP's scrutiny committee has come like a bombshell to the party and its leader at a time when the Prime Minister stands isolated both domestically and internationally. (ANI)

