Hong Kong: Civil servants required to undergo national security training to get promotion, pass probation

Hong Kong's Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip has said that the territory's newly employed civil servants will be required to undergo training in the national security law -- a controversial law which critics say Beijing uses to target activists, journalists in the region --to complete their three-year probation period, according to a media report.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip has said that the territory's newly employed civil servants will be required to undergo training in the national security law -- a controversial law which critics say Beijing uses to target activists, journalists in the region --to complete their three-year probation period, according to a media report. The requirement was aimed at "enhancing civil servants' understanding of the nation's development and the special administrative region's constitutional order," Hong Kong Free Press quoted Patrick Nip as saying on Wednesday during policy briefing at the Legislative Council's Panel on Public Service.

The Secretary found that the courses on "one country, two systems" the nation's development and Hong Kong's national security law, among other topics, were "very basic" and "very important". In the basic law test -- a part of the civil servant recruitment process -- the national security law will be included, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

It came as the West and rights groups have accused Beijing of silencing critics, activists and targetting journalists and media houses in Hong Kong through the national security law. By the use of the national security law, Hong Kong's authorities arbitrarily detain and arrest activists, whom it sees as a threat to Chinese rule. (ANI)

