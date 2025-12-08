Telangana's Wildlife Vision: A New Zoo on the Rise

The Telangana government took a significant step on Monday by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vantara, a renowned wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in Gujarat. This agreement aims to acquire the necessary expertise for establishing a new zoo in Future City, a project planned on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The state's forest department revealed that the MoU covers multiple initiatives, echoing the successful practices of Vantara. The agreement encompasses technical assistance for animal conservation and rehabilitation, designing a night safari, and seeking advice on creating a forest-based eco-theme park, as well as guidelines on developing a public-private partnership (PPP) model zoo.

Officials believe this collaboration will position the forthcoming Telangana zoo as a premier attraction in Asia, aspiring to international standards. Located over 3,000 acres, Vantara was conceived by Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani at the Jamnagar refinery complex. It serves as a sanctuary offering rehabilitation and medical care to abused and exploited wild animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)