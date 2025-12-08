Left Menu

Escape to Phuket: Owners of Tragic Goa Nightclub Blaze on the Run

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where a fire killed 25, fled to Phuket. Goa Police, via Interpol and the CBI, are attempting to apprehend them. After the incident, a Look Out Circular was issued. Investigations and legal action continue as authorities pursue the fugitives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, implicated as main culprits in the catastrophic Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, fled to Phuket shortly after the incident, according to Goa Police reports.

The fire, which broke out at a nightclub about 25 kilometers from Panaji, resulted in the deaths of 20 nightclub employees and five tourists, with an active investigation underway.

Authorities have filed a First Information Report and issued Look Out Circulars, with coordination from the CBI's Interpol Division, to expedite the capture of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

