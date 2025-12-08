Blaze Erupts at Dum Dum Hosiery Unit

Left Menu

A fire broke out at a hosiery unit in Dum Dum, near Kolkata. Eleven fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, with no injuries reported so far. The cause is suspected to be a gas cylinder explosion. Traffic was temporarily disrupted due to firefighting efforts.

Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:25 IST
A fire erupted at a hosiery unit housed in the godown of a building in Dum Dum, near Kolkata, on Monday evening, officials reported.

Eleven fire tenders were dispatched to tackle the blaze that ignited in the hosiery facility at Dumdum Seven Tanks locality around 6:30 pm, according to sources.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported so far, as personnel ensured safe evacuation procedures, a fire brigade official confirmed.

The fire was successfully brought under control after approximately two-and-a-half hours of concerted effort, authorities stated.

A preliminary investigation suggests a gas cylinder explosion as the possible cause, although the exact reason remains unconfirmed pending further inquiry, said the official.

The extent of damage incurred due to the blaze is yet to be determined.

Traffic flow faced temporary disruptions as a portion of the crucial Dum Dum Road was sealed off to facilitate firefighting operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

