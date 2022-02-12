Left Menu

Canadian Police starts clearing protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US

Canadian Police has begun an attempt to clear protesters Saturday morning (local time) from the Ambassador Bridge across from Detroit, intending to end a six-day blockade of North America's busiest international crossing by demonstrators decrying COVID-19 measures, reported CNN.

ANI | Windsor | Updated: 12-02-2022 21:28 IST
Canadian Police has begun an attempt to clear protesters Saturday morning (local time) from the Ambassador Bridge across from Detroit, intending to end a six-day blockade of North America's busiest international crossing by demonstrators decrying COVID-19 measures, reported CNN. Police officers approached protesters at the foot of the bridge on the Canadian side -- in the city of Windsor -- after 8 am ET. There were some early signs some protesters were moving away on their own, dismantling a makeshift tent area where they received food and shelter, said the US-based publication.

Earlier, a Canadian judge ordered authorities to clear the blockade starting at 7:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT) on Friday. Several hundred protesters are gathering on the road leading up to the international bridge, waving the Canadian flag and listening to music, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Some protesters have signs on their vehicles that read "What's More Trustworthy: Trudeau government [or] Sushi from a gas station." In mid-January, a mass peaceful protest began in Canada consisting of truckers, farmers and other Canadians. The protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap discriminatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The protest has since spread and truckers also blocked several US-Canada border crossings, including Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario. (ANI)

