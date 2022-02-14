Left Menu

Incumbent president remains in office until parliament elects new one: Iraqi supreme court

The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court decided on Sunday that incumbent President Barham Salih will remain in office until a new president is elected.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 14-02-2022 04:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 04:28 IST
Incumbent president remains in office until parliament elects new one: Iraqi supreme court
Incumbent Iraq's President Barham Salih. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], February 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court decided on Sunday that incumbent President Barham Salih will remain in office until a new president is elected. The lack of quorum in the parliament session led to the failure to elect a new Iraqi president within the constitutional period of 30 days, which requires Salih "to continue his duties until the election of a new president to replace him," said a court statement.

The Iraqi parliament had set February 7 as a date for its second session to elect a new president from among 25 candidates, but the session was not held because of a lack of quorum amid the political disputes among parliamentary blocs. On February 8, the parliament reopened the nomination for the post of president for three days, noting the constitutional period of 30 days from the first session for electing a new president had expired.

On January 9, the Iraqi parliament held its first session, in which the lawmakers elected the speaker and his two deputies. According to the Iraqi constitution, a new Iraqi president should be elected from candidates by a two-thirds majority of the parliament. Once elected, the new president will ask the largest parliamentary alliance to name a prime minister-designate to form a government within 30 days.

On October 10, 2021, Iraq held the fifth parliamentary election, where Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's Sadrist Movement emerged as the biggest winner with 73 out of the 329 seats. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022