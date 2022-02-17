Left Menu

Korean face sheet masks gains global popularity in North America

It is found that global customers prefer face sheet mask products that allow easy skincare among Korean cosmetics.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 17-02-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 10:04 IST
Photo description: CJ Olive Young. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], February 17 (ANI/Global Economic): It is found that global customers prefer face sheet mask products that allow easy skincare among Korean cosmetics. CJ Olive Young announced on the 16th that it analyzed sales of its global shopping platform 'Global Mall' from 3rd to the 14th, during the "2022 Korea Grand Sale," and found that sales increased 186% from the previous year.

In particular, sales of facial masks increased significantly by 210 per cent, leading to overall sales. According to CJ Olive Young, it is analyzed that face sheet masks are popular in North America as sales in North America account for 80% of all Global Mall sales. Sales of healthy functional foods also increased by 201 per cent.

CJ Olive Young launched the global online mall in 2019, and currently provides services for global consumers to purchase Korean products in more than 150 countries. (ANI/Global Economic)

