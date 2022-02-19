Left Menu

Powerful explosion hit Luhansk amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a "powerful explosion" hit Luhansk, Sputnik reported.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 19-02-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 06:52 IST
Service members of the Ukrainian Police forces at an airfield near Stanytsia Luhanska. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a "powerful explosion" hit Luhansk, Sputnik reported. The blast was said to occur at gas pipeline "Druzhba" and lead to a massive fire.

Local gas infrastructure managing "Lyhanskgas" said in a statement that emergency crews are now present on the site, reported Sputnik. "At 00:10 on 19 February, calls began to arrive about a major fire on the gas pipeline near Malaya Vergunka, emergency teams of the State Unitary Enterprise 'Luganskgaz' went to the scene," "Luganskgaz" told reporters.

The situation on the line of contact in Donbass, Ukraine escalated on Thursday morning following reports by the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics of active shelling carried out by Ukrainian armed forces, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

