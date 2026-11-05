EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 08:55 IST
EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

European Union leaders aim to appoint a successor to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who is stepping down early, at their December 17 to 18 summit, a senior ‌euro zone official said on Wednesday.

Lagarde announced last week she would step down on February 7, 2027, months ahead of the formal end of her mandate. EU leaders will appoint her replacement once finance ministers make a formal recommendation from among submitted candidates and after consulting the ECB and the European ‌Parliament. Aiming for the December EU summit does not leave a lot of time to complete all the formal steps, especially given that ‌the European Parliament, even though it does not have a veto right on ECB board candidates, has to adopt its view on the proposed person at a plenary session. There is one such plenary session on November 23 to 28 in Strasbourg and more in December.

"The aim is to find a formal agreement on the appointments in December at ⁠the European ​Council," the senior official, involved in the ⁠preparations of the decision, said. DEADLINE FOR CANDIDATES LOOMS

Euro zone governments are to put forward their candidates to replace Lagarde by Friday, November 6, and euro zone finance ministers will ⁠take stock of the process at their regular meeting on Monday, November 9. The Netherlands has already announced it would propose its former central bank governor, Klaas Knot, ​and Spain is likely to put forward the head of the Bank for International Settlements, Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

There are no plans to ⁠issue a recommendation for a single candidate on Monday, the senior official said, adding this could change if a political agreement on a single candidate emerges among EU leaders in the ⁠coming ​days. The political agreement is also likely to include a deal on who should replace two other members of the central bank's Executive Board: the head of the ECB's market operations, Isabel Schnabel, who leaves on January 3, 2027, and Chief Economist Philip Lane, whose term ends in ⁠May 2027.

"So if an agreement emerges soon, we're talking about days rather than weeks, then the council (of EU finance ministers) could issue a formal ⁠recommendation already within this month," the official ⁠said. FALLBACK IN JANUARY

The official said that if all the formal steps take longer, the new ECB head could still be appointed in January, when parliament holds another plenary week and leaders could formalise the decision without ‌meeting in person. "But preferably ‌we would have this done and dusted in December," the official said.

(Reporting ​by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
3
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global
4
Delhi government destroys 7,000 kg of unhygienic khoya at Mori Gate market, CM Rekha Gupta inspects crackdown ahead of Diwali

Delhi government destroys 7,000 kg of unhygienic khoya at Mori Gate market, ...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

Can Africa’s FinTech Revolution Turn Financial Inclusion From a Carbon Burden Into a Climate Solution?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026