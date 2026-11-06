Iran's security chief discusses regional, bilateral affairs with Putin

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 00:24 IST
Iran's security chief discusses regional, bilateral affairs with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian ​top security official Mohsen ‌Rezaei at ​the Kremlin, Iran's state media reported on Thursday, after Iranian negotiators met with mediators to discuss proposals to end hostilities ‌with the US.

Rezaei delivered a message from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to Putin, state media said. Putin's office also said the two met at the Kremlin. "Important ‌regional issues were discussed with Mr Putin, and significant conversations took place regarding ‌the post-war period and regional security arrangements," Rezaei said after the meeting, referring to the war between Iran and the US.

Rezaei said the discussion also focused on the construction of a gas pipeline ⁠from Russia ​to Iran, aimed ⁠at addressing Iran's gas shortages and enabling Russia to sell its gas to Iran's neighbouring countries. Khamenei said ⁠in a written statement on Wednesday there should not be "even the slightest inclination towards submission" to ​the United States.

Efforts for peace have been focused on the future status ⁠of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a US blockade on Iranian ports, sanctions on the Islamic Republic ⁠and ​a resumption of negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme. A senior Iranian official said this week that the two sides remain far apart.

"However, we have told him that ⁠on the issue of diplomacy, we have announced seven conditions to the Americans, as long ⁠as they do ⁠not execute our seven conditions we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations," Rezaei added.

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