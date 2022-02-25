Left Menu

Pakistan: Groundwater decline in Lahore cause of grave concern

Pakistan's Lahore is seeing a continuous fall in the underground water level that will lead to a problem of absence of clean and drinkable water for the next generations to come.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 25-02-2022 06:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 06:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Lahore is seeing a continuous fall in the underground water level that will lead to a problem of absence of clean and drinkable water for the next generations to come. Notably, the lowering of underground water levels will increase the amount of arsenic in the water and this water will not remain drinkable.

For the last forty years, the level is reducing and now it has reached an alarming level. According to WASA records in 1980, the water level was 15 meters down in Lahore. In 1990, it was 23.226 meters and today it is more than 50 meters. "While we [in Pakistan] are still busy evolving consensus on our water-related projects and replying to courts, the transboundary side [India] is making actual progress," a report submitted by the Punjab government to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan mentions.

The report warned that given the situation, the river, which is a major contributor to groundwater recharge, is inching towards an "existential crisis" for Lahore. It is ringing alarm bells for the future of the people in Lahore. (ANI)

