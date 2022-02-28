Left Menu

11 killed in blast in Ukraine's Kharkiv

At least 11 people were killed and a dozen others were injured in Russian shelling on Ukraine's Kharkiv city on Monday, the regional governor said.

At least 11 people were killed and a dozen others were injured in Russian shelling on Ukraine's Kharkiv city on Monday, the regional governor said. "The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas," Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, saying, "As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services. Currently there are 11 dead and dozens wounded", he said.

On Sunday morning, two large explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv with one detonation that appeared to be approximately 20 kilometers, or about 12 miles, from the city center, according to CNN.

It further reported that the second explosion rocked western Kyiv just before 1 am (local time). The second blast also came from the southwestern part of the city in the direction of the city's second major airport.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two countries began in the Gomel region of Belarus is underway. (ANI)

