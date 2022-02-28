Left Menu

Sanjay Bhattacharyya concurrently accredited as India's envoy to Liechtenstein

Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Ambassador of India to Switzerland has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Liechtenstein with residence in Berne.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:49 IST
Sanjay Bhattacharyya has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Principality of Liechtenstein, with residence in Berne(File Image). Image Credit: ANI
A Ministry of External Affairs release said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

