Sanjay Bhattacharyya concurrently accredited as India's envoy to Liechtenstein
Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Ambassador of India to Switzerland has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Liechtenstein with residence in Berne.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Ambassador of India to Switzerland has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Liechtenstein with residence in Berne.
A Ministry of External Affairs release said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement