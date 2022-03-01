Left Menu

Poland will not send fighter jets to Ukraine: President Duda

Poland is not going to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:57 IST
Poland will not send fighter jets to Ukraine: President Duda
Polish President Andrzej Duda (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland is not going to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, EU foreign ministers agreed to supply 450 million euros ($500 million) worth of arms, including fighter jets to the Kiev forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"We are not sending any jets to Ukraine because that would open a military interference in the Ukrainian conflict. We are not joining this conflict. NATO is not a party to this conflict. We are supporting Ukraine with humanitarian aid, however we are not sending any jets to the Ukrainian airspace," Duda said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022