Poland will not send fighter jets to Ukraine: President Duda

Warsaw [Poland], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland is not going to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, EU foreign ministers agreed to supply 450 million euros ($500 million) worth of arms, including fighter jets to the Kiev forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"We are not sending any jets to Ukraine because that would open a military interference in the Ukrainian conflict. We are not joining this conflict. NATO is not a party to this conflict. We are supporting Ukraine with humanitarian aid, however we are not sending any jets to the Ukrainian airspace," Duda said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (ANI/Sputnik)

