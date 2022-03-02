Ukrainian flag removed from embassy in Moscow: Reports

The Ukrainian flag was removed from the flagpole of the Ukrainian embassy in Russia amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, state media reported on Wednesday. According to Sputnik News Agency, a sign, indicating that this is the building of a diplomatic mission, was also dismantled. The entrance doors have also been sealed.

Earlier in the day, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Russia's St Petersburg stopped its work. Last Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

Russia has been facing immense criticism in the international arena after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 declared the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics and announced 'special military operations in Ukraine. Earlier, negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region of Belarus ended and the second round of talks will be held on the Belarusian-Polish border in a few days. (ANI)

