Efforts on to bring mortal remains of Indian national died in Ukraine: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that the Government of India is in constant touch with the Ukrainian authorities to bring back the mortal remains of an Indian national who died in Kharkiv shelling.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:12 IST
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that the Government of India is in constant touch with the Ukrainian authorities to bring back the mortal remains of an Indian national who died in Kharkiv shelling. Speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine amid Russia's military operation, Bagchi said, "Two Indians died in Ukraine in completely different circumstances. We have contacted the Ukrainian Embassy and are putting efforts to bring Naveen's dead body back to India."

He further said that his body is in hospital and it will be brought to India after the completion of certain formalities. On March 1, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a medical student, had lost his life amid Russian shelling on Kharkiv.

MEA Spokesperson said that Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla spoke to the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine on the same issue. In the telephonic conversation, the issue was raised and the Ukrainian authorities have assured of full cooperation. "As it is a war-like situation, however, we are trying to work in these difficult times and we are constantly in touch with the authorities so that mortal remains can be brought out," he added while replying to a question on any conversation going at the diplomatic level with the Ukrainian government for the release of mortal remains of Naveen.

Another Indian student Chandan Jindal had died in West-Central Ukraine because of natural causes. Meanwhile, Russian forces moving towards Ukraine's capital, including a large military convoy, "remain stalled," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. The troops could be "regrouping," or facing challenges such as supply shortages and Ukrainian resistance.

A large Russian military convoy stretching over 30 km was delayed on Thursday due to staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion said the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

