Tariff Tensions: Europe's Decision on Greenland Proposals

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that the decision lies with Europe regarding President Trump's tariff threats involving Greenland. Speaking at the Detroit Auto Show on Saturday, Greer suggested that European nations might want to separate this dispute from broader trade talks.

President Trump announced punitive tariffs on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and Great Britain if they oppose his Greenland ambitions. These tariffs would start at 10% on February 1, increasing to 25% by June 1 without a deal.

Greer emphasized that the tariff discussions relate to national security, with the U.S. prepared to support the president's decisions. He noted the EU's delayed action on reducing tariffs for the U.S. Greer also mentioned recent talks with Canada regarding a controversial deal allowing Chinese EV imports at reduced tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)