Left Menu

NSA Doval, Indonesia minister review global, security issues at 2nd security dialogue

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud MD on Thursday co-chaired the second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue (IISD) in Jakarta where they reviewed current global and security issues.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:58 IST
NSA Doval, Indonesia minister review global, security issues at 2nd security dialogue
NSA Doval, Indonesia minister review current global, security issues during 2nd security dialogue. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud MD on Thursday co-chaired the second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue (IISD) in Jakarta where they reviewed current global and security issues. The IISD is a forum that brings Minister Mahfud and NSA Doval together to discuss and enhance cooperation between the two countries on political and security issues.

At the second IISD, both discussed several shared priorities, including review of the current global and security issues, countering terrorism and violent extremism, and enhancing maritime, defence, and cyber security cooperation, according to an official statement. Recognizing the importance of a traditional friendly relationship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, Minister Mahfud and NSA Doval expressed confidence that the IISD would strengthen the cooperation between them to overcome common challenges and identified opportunities for further close collaboration in the field of political and security issues.At the meeting, Minister Mahfud and NSA Doval signed the Memorandum of Understanding for Security Dialogue between the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia and the National Security Council Secretariat of India.

NSA Doval also met Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. Conveying his gratitude to Minister Mahfud for hosting the meeting in Indonesia, Doval extended an invitation to host Indonesia in India to co-chair the third IISD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022