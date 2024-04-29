Left Menu

Odisha: BJP candidate Sambit Patra files his nomination papers from Puri Lok Sabha seat

BJP's candidate from the Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra filed his nomination papers on Monday. He claimed that the BJP would win not only the Puri Lok Sabha seat but also all seven Vidhan Sabha seats with big margins.

BJP's candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat Sambit Patra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP's candidate from the Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra filed his nomination papers on Monday. He claimed that the BJP would win not only the Puri Lok Sabha seat but also all seven Vidhan Sabha seats with big margins. Sambit Patra said, "I have filed my nomination from the Puri Lok Sabha seat. In the last 5 years, I have stayed here and worked for the people. This election will be fought based on PM Modi's guarantees. BJP will win not only Puri Lok Sabha seat but also all seven Vidhan Sabha seats with big margins. In 2019, I had fought the polls after preparing for just 15 days and I was left behind by only 11,000 votes. I had got 5.27 lakh votes then."

He further said that nearly 1 lakh people were there to support him when he filed his nomination. "There were almost 1 lakh people in this extremely hot weather when I filed my nomination. This time BJP will form government in Odisha and will get '400 paar'. Whenever PM Modi has said something it has happened. This time in Odisha there will be a BJP government," he further added.

Congress has fielded Sucharita Mohanty from this seat. Puri will vote on 25th May. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases, starting from Phase One on May 13, Phase Two on May 20, Phase Three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. (ANI)

