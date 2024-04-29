Left Menu

Delhi Sizzles at 38.3 Degrees Celsius, Relief Expected Soon

Delhi's temperature to decrease to 35°C in two days due to strong winds. Monday's temperature was 38.3°C, one degree below normal. Temperature will drop 1-2°C on Tuesday and reach 35°C on Wednesday. Clear skies and surface winds of 30-40 km/h are expected in the coming days. The humidity level on Monday ranged from 23% to 72%. Tuesday's temperatures are expected to be between 22°C and 37°C.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:33 IST
Delhi Sizzles at 38.3 Degrees Celsius, Relief Expected Soon
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperature in Delhi will drop to 35 degrees Celsius in the next two days due to strong surface winds, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The day temperature on Monday was recorded at 38.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, it said.

''The temperature will fall by one to two degrees on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it will fall to 35 degrees Celsius,'' Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI.

He said the national capital will have clear skies in the upcoming days with surface winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour during the daytime.

On Monday, the relative humidity oscillated between 23 per cent and 72 per cent during the day.

On Tuesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 37 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024