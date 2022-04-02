Afghanistan: Artillery explosion kills five children in Helmand province

In an artillery explosion in Afghanistan's southeastern Helmand province, five children were killed and two were wounded. Provincial officials of Helmand said that the incident took place on Friday in the Marja district of the province, reported The Khaama Press.

The artillery exploded as children were busy playing with it. Member of former provincial council Abdullah said that two wounded are under treatment in the health centre of Marja district. Unexploded pieces, artillery, and rockets still claim the lives of tens of civilians mostly children every year across Afghanistan. (ANI)

