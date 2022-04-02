Left Menu

Afghanistan: Artillery explosion kills five children in Helmand province

In an artillery explosion in Afghanistan's southeastern Helmand province, five children were killed and two were wounded.

ANI | Helmand | Updated: 02-04-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 12:17 IST
Afghanistan: Artillery explosion kills five children in Helmand province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In an artillery explosion in Afghanistan's southeastern Helmand province, five children were killed and two were wounded. Provincial officials of Helmand said that the incident took place on Friday in the Marja district of the province, reported The Khaama Press.

The artillery exploded as children were busy playing with it. Member of former provincial council Abdullah said that two wounded are under treatment in the health centre of Marja district. Unexploded pieces, artillery, and rockets still claim the lives of tens of civilians mostly children every year across Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022