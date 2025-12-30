Left Menu

Economists Charting India's Future at IEA's 108th Annual Conference

The 108th Annual Conference of the Indian Economic Association concluded at VELS Institute, Chennai, emphasizing the pivotal role of economists in India's growth. With over 1,500 delegates, the event featured discussions on economic resilience and growth, women's workforce participation, and India's global economic trajectory.

  • India

The 108th Annual Conference of the Indian Economic Association (IEA) wrapped up at the VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) in Chennai, highlighting the important role economists play in navigating India's developmental path amidst global and domestic challenges.

Inaugurated by Prof. S. Mahendra Dev, the conference focused on key areas such as investment and export-led growth, women's workforce participation, and reducing inequalities. With over 1,500 delegates attending, it marked one of the most significant academic congregations in the country.

The event saw contributions from notable figures like Dr. C. Rangarajan and Dr. Kaushik Basu, emphasizing the need for economic strategies to fuel India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Tamil Nadu's growth was spotlighted, noting substantial contributions from educational institutions in job creation and economic advancement.

