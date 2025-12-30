France's Bond Strategy: Stability Amidst Financial Uncertainty

France has announced it will keep its borrowing plans for 2026 unchanged, according to the public debt management agency, Agence France Tresor. In its year-end update, the agency stated that while the current plan anticipates issuing €310 billion in medium and long-term bonds next year, adjustments may be possible depending on the 2026 budget legislation.

AFT detailed that it aims to launch one 3-year, one 5- or 6-year, and one new 10-year bond through auction. Furthermore, considerations are being made for introducing a new 20-year and 30-year benchmark bond via bank syndication, all contingent on evolving market conditions.

Additionally, in the realm of inflation-linked securities, the agency is contemplating a new 10-year bond pegged to eurozone inflation, should demand exist. This comes as French lawmakers passed emergency legislation to maintain financial continuity into 2026 despite a divided parliament delaying full budget approval.