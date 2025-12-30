Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal as Mamata Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of failing to prevent national security threats and demanded his resignation. She criticized his handling of infiltration and national security issues while asserting that the BJP's exaggerated claims would be politically rejected.

Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:57 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political escalation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, likening him to 'Dushasan' and demanding his resignation over what she perceives to be government failures in national security.

Addressing a rally in Bankura, Banerjee questioned Shah's frequent targeting of West Bengal for infiltration issues, especially when similar incidents occurred in Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi. She accused the BJP of using these claims to malign her state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Responding to Shah's comments in a separate press conference, Banerjee challenged the BJP's narrative, asserting that her government has facilitated infrastructure projects and provided land for border fencing. She reiterated her confidence that her party, the Trinamool Congress, would successfully retain power and challenge the BJP at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

