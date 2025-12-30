Left Menu

Green Revolution: V-GREEN and HPCL Power Ahead with EV Infrastructure

V-GREEN partners with HPCL to enhance electric vehicle infrastructure in India by setting up EV charging stations. This collaboration aims to accelerate India’s green transportation shift, leveraging HPCL’s expansive network while supporting V-GREEN’s global growth and VinFast’s market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:58 IST
In a strategic move to advance electric mobility, V-GREEN and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have announced a collaboration to establish electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) across India. This initiative will leverage HPCL's extensive fuel station network to bolster charging infrastructure.

HPCL, a leading oil and gas corporation in India, operates over 24,400 retail outlets and is expanding its presence in the electric mobility sector with over 5,300 EV charging stations. V-GREEN, founded by VinFast's Pham Nhat Vuong, aims to provide infrastructure support for its rapid global expansion by creating a robust EV ecosystem in key markets, including India.

This partnership represents a significant step towards building sustainable transportation in India, aligning with HPCL's focus on alternative energy sources. The collaboration is poised to enhance user experience, support green energy initiatives, and contribute to India's transportation electrification goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

