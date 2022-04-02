Constructive talks held in the environment of openness, mutual understanding: Turkmenistan President after meeting President Kovind

President of Turkmenistan Seder Berdimuhamedov on Saturday after a delegation-level talk with Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind, in a joint statement, expressed his sincere gratitude to the President of India and all delegation members for constructive talks which were held in the environment of openness and mutual understanding, traditional characteristics of relations of both countries. It was underlined in the negotiations that deepening the interaction of the two states meets mutual interests aimed at further rapprochement and mutual understanding of nations for the long-term period.

Turkmenistani President highlighted that Turkmen-Indian relations having many centuries-old histories are being established on a solid foundation of equality, mutual respect and trust. He stressed that talks have demonstrated that there are mutual understanding and convergence in principles and approaches for major issues of international politics. "We have confirmed the reciprocal desire of our countries to contribute to strengthening peace and stability, establishing a climate of trust and mutual understanding in Central Asia and, in general, on the Asian continent. In this regard, we attached great attention to strengthening regional and global security, preventing conflict situations, create strong political and legal conditions for the progressive development of relations between states on the basis of recognized international legal norms and the United Nations Charter," Turkmenistan President Seder Berdimuhamedov said in a Joint Statement with President Ram Nath Kovind.

He further said in a Joint statement that Turkmenistan and India are firm supporters of building a fair and balanced system of international relations based on the interests of all states, strengthening the role of developing countries in global politics. Saturday's talks confirmed the mutual commitment to these goals, the establishment of the principles of equality, justice, respect for sovereignty in interstate relations, and the rights of peoples to an independent development path. Turkmenistan and India are firmly in favour of resolving all disputes and conflict situations by peaceful political means. In this context, a high assessment was given to the level and nature of the interaction between Turkmenistan and India in the global arena.

Turkmenistani President said that we agreed with the President of India to continue the mutual support in international organizations, primarily in the UN. We will also consistently improve our cooperation in the Non-Aligned Movement, the goals and principles of which are especially in demand amid the backdrop of the complex processes and trends that are observed in a number of regions of the world today. "We also agreed to further consolidate efforts to counter new challenges and threats to international security, including combating terrorism, extremism, transnational crime and drug trafficking.

During the talks with the President of India we have paid significant attention to the situation in Afghanistan", said the Turkmenistan President. President of Turkmenistan Seder Berdimuhamedov Both Turkmen and Indian nations want to see Afghanistan as a peaceful and prosperous, good neighbour and partner of all the states of the region. In this context, I highly appreciated the efforts of India in the Afghan direction, including the successfully organized "Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan" on November 10-11, 2021 and the subsequent adoption of the Delhi Declaration.

"We have paid specific attention to the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project when we discussed energy cooperation issues. It was confirmed that in addition to economic feasibility for all its stakeholders, the construction of TAPI is intended to make a great contribution to strengthening stability in our region, mutual understanding and trust between the member-States, and promoting economic and political rapprochement among them. Availing myself of this opportunity, I have expressed my deep gratitude to the Indian side for their continued support of the project and constructive position at all stages of its implementation" the President of Turkmenistan said. While describing the strategic direction of bilateral cooperation in transport, the President said, "We have agreed on mutual assistance in the establishing sustainable Eurasian corridors to Indian sea terminals through the territory of Turkmenistan, including using available infrastructure in our country on the Caspian Sea. In this context, I proposed to organize direct negotiations between the ports of Chabahar and Turkmenbashi on cooperation."

"During the talks, we have emphasized the significance and prospects of the First "Central Asia and India" Summit held on January 27 this year via videoconference and subsequent agreements as a milestone event on the way to creating a full-scale and long-term format of cooperation between the two subcontinents", he added. President of Turkmenistan further said that we have reached an agreement to expand cooperation in the educational and scientific fields, in particular, between higher educational institutions of the two countries, as well as through the Academies of Sciences.

"We have underlined the importance of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and India, which we marked this year and paved the beginning of a new stage in the centuries-old history of our relations. As you know, India was one of the first countries in the world to recognize the independence of Turkmenistan and actively supported our neutrality, first in the Non-Aligned Movement, and then in the United Nations. And along with gratitude for this support, I would like to underline that the philosophy of non-violence and peaceful coexistence by the spiritual leader of the Indian nation Mahatma Gandhi, whose monument was opened in 2015 in Ashgabat, was one of the ideological and moral sources of Turkmen neutrality," he added. (ANI)

