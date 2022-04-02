Left Menu

German economy minister says Russian gas supply 'still guaranteed'

Germany is still receiving Russian gas, but is preparing for all scenarios, Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Saturday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 02-04-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 20:58 IST
German economy minister says Russian gas supply 'still guaranteed'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany, April 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany is still receiving Russian gas, but is preparing for all scenarios, Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Saturday. "Currently, the gas supply is still guaranteed... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's statements are contradictory. Therefore, it is good that the emergency early warning level has been introduced. It helps the provision. Nobody can wish for an escalation," Habeck said in an interview with the Rheinische Post.

According to Habeck, Berlin is "ready for anything" as now it is necessary to "think through even the most unlikely scenarios". Abandoning the boycott of Russian gas was the right move, as the situation was fraught with a split in German business and society, Habeck added.

On Wednesday, Habeck announced an early warning level in anticipation of Moscow cutting off gas exports over Western sanctions imposed on the country due to its military operation in Ukraine. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, stipulating that all contracts for gas supplies with companies registered in "unfriendly" countries be settled in rubles. The measure only concerns Gazprom's pipeline exports, with the company expecting to receive the first ruble payments in the second half of April and in May.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics". In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022