Palestine condemns Israeli army for killing 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Palestine on Saturday condemned the Israeli army for "killing" three Palestinians and seizing their remains near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

ANI | Ramallah | Updated: 03-04-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 06:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Palestine

Ramallah [Palestine], April 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Palestine on Saturday condemned the Israeli army for "killing" three Palestinians and seizing their remains near the northern West Bank city of Jenin. In a statement that rejects the Israeli escalation against Palestinians at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Palestinian Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the ongoing escalation "would blow up the situation in Palestine and the entire region."

"Israel carried out a planned assault that killed three Palestinians in Jenin at the time when many parties, including the United States, are seeking to prevent any escalation of tension in the area during Ramadan," he noted. Earlier in the day, an Israeli army force opened fire at a car and killed three Palestinians near Jenin. They later seized the vehicle and the bodies of the three people.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said in a statement that the three Palestinians who were killed in Jenin before dawn are members of the group's armed wing al-Quds Brigades. With the latest deaths, a total of seven Palestinians have died in the West Bank since Thursday from the tension between Palestinians and Israelis, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

"The Israeli policy constitutes a threat and a flagrant challenge to international legitimacy and international law," Abu Rudeineh said, demanding Israel "stop all violations that threaten security, stability, and calm." In Gaza, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), ruler of the besieged Palestinian enclave, also condemned the killing of the three Palestinians in Jenin.

"The Israeli policies of murder and assassination against our people in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem will not bring the Israeli occupation any security or stability," Hamas said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

