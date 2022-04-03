Violence expected in Islamabad as Imran Khan faces no-trust vote today

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its leadership have decided to incite violence in Islamabad as the National Assembly is all set to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. A senior Pakistani journalist, during Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan" on Saturday, said that sources have informed him that the government and PTI leadership have decided to stop the Opposition lawmakers from exiting the parliament lodges and entering the lower house.

According to the media outlet, whether the Opposition enters the Assembly or even if they are outside, "they will be beaten," the Geo tv journalist Hamid Mir said while quoting sources after the Prime Minister urged the youth and PTI supporters to protest "peacefully" for two days. After weeks of political mudslinging, name-calling, and claims of an international conspiracy, Imran Khan is set to face the no-confidence vote today in Pakistan's National Assembly.

As Pakistan PM readies himself to face the "last ball", it is clear that Imran Khan has seemingly lost support both in the lower house of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan army. Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.

Imran Khan government, elected in July 2018 vowing to fix the economy and combat corruption, is on the verge of collapse. Pakistan PM held a massive rally last Sunday in Islamabad and later gave controversial speeches to show he remains wildly popular with his supporters and also indicated a foreign conspiracy theory. A day before the decisive no-confidence vote, Imran Khan had urged the country's youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government.

Pakistan Prime Minister even said that he has "more than one plan" for tomorrow's vote on the no-confidence motion against him. He also urged the youth of Pakistan to agitate and raise their voice against the conspiracy by external forces. Imran Khan further claimed that the Opposition leaders are seeking power to dispose of the corruption cases against them. (ANI)

