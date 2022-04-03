Left Menu

Army Chief Gen Naravane proceeds on three-day Singapore visit

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane on Sunday proceeded on a three-day visit to Singapore from April 4 to April 6.

Updated: 03-04-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:38 IST
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane on Sunday proceeded on a three-day visit to Singapore from April 4 to April 6. As per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, during the visit, the COAS will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the country.

On April 4, General Naravane will lay a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial, followed by a meeting with the Singapore Defence Minister, Army Chief and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations. The COAS will also visit Singapore's Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

