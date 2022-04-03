Opposition is shocked by my surprise, says Imran Khan

After the National Assembly of Pakistan is dissolved over the no-trust motion against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, the PM said that the opposition is shocked by his surprise adding that if he had told about his strategy beforehand, then the opposition might not have been in such pain. This comes after Imran Khan surprised the Opposition to announce in his televised address to the nation that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the national assembly following which the President dissolved the NA.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing Sunday's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution. As the political tussle continues to stretch in Pakistan, the Supreme Court took a suo moto notice of the dissolution of the National Assembly by Alvi. Pakistan's Supreme Court has now adjourned the hearing on National Assembly dissolution till Monday.

Pakistan Opposition has decided to stage a dharna in National Assembly till the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is held. After Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the Opposition members have decided to protest against the "unconstitutional" move in the National Assembly and have decided not to leave the floor till their Constitutional rights are given to them. Lashing out at the Deputy Speaker, he said, "He has done unconstitutional thing at the last moment. He violated the Constitution of Pakistan. The no-trust vote had to take place today as per the Constitution."

He also lashed out at Imran Khan and advised him to stop behaving like a child and running away from fights and appealed to Pakistani citizens to side with the Constitution and believe in democratic values, adding "do not allow puppet or non-democratic person to rob your rights". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)