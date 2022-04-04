Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declares victory in Presidential election

Belgrade [Serbia], April 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has declared his victory in the presidential election, saying that he received around 60 per cent support. "I got 59.9% - 60.1% ...I now won about 2,245,000 votes in the first round," Vucic told his supporters, adding that voting data from about 85 per cent of the polling stations in Serbia had been processed.

The president said that his ruling Serbian Progressive Party received over 40 per cent of voter support, which allows it to form a new government. Vucic said that the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the Serbian election results was "enormous" and that the country has "shifted dramatically to the 'right'." The president promised that Serbia will try to maintain friendly, partner relations with Russia and reiterated that Belgrade is neutral with regard to military alliances and that "this policy will continue."

More than 6.5 million Serbs were eligible to vote in the Sunday general election. Apart from the president, parliament members and regional assembly members were also elected in dozens of cities, including the capital of Belgrade. Monitors from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO) said on Sunday that the Serbian elections were democratic and were held in compliance with the country's legislation and all international norms for organizing the electoral process. (ANI/Sputnik)

