Tensions Rise: Trump Threatens U.S. Intervention in Iran Protests

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning on Friday, suggesting U.S. involvement in Iranian protests if security forces fired on demonstrators. This move comes as unrest over inflation escalates, posing a major internal threat to Iranian authorities.

Trump's comments drew a sharp reaction from top Iranian officials, including Ali Larijani, who warned that U.S. interference could destabilize the Middle East. Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani urged the Security Council to condemn the U.S. threats.

This week's protests, particularly severe in western provinces, follow recent tensions, including U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian sites. The situation remains volatile, with ongoing arrests and confrontations reported across the nation.