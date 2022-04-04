PDM chief compares Imran Khan with military dictators, calls no-trust rejection 'unconstitutional'

Dismissing the claims of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-trust motion, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan has surpassed military dictators in wrapping up the democratic system in the country, reported local media. That the self-fabricated letter from a foreign country containing alleged threats against Imran Khan was an attempt to escape from accountability, The News International quoted Rehman as saying during his talks with a private TV channel on Sunday.

Terming the rejection of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly "unconstitutional", the PDM chief said that the deputy speaker was not authorised to give this ruling. "They came into power via unconstitutional means and are now using unconstitutional tactics instead of facing defeat," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the premier not relinquishing his power shows his fascist tendency. "What kind of 'system of anarchy' Imran Khan wants to bring to Pakistan," he questioned. "Imran Khan is like a spoiled child who, if not grasped by the ear and scolded, will damage the system," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Notably, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing Sunday's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution. Further, Pakistan President Arif Alvi also dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Imran Khan, with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days. (ANI)

