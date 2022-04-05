Construction of new school building begins in Nepal with Indian assistance

India and Nepal on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building for Shree Bal Mandir Secondary School in Udayapur District under the Government of India's grant assistance of NRs 31.13 million. The project was undertaken in the Education Sector with grant assistance from the Government of India at the cost of NRs 31.13 million under the India-Nepal Development Cooperation as a Community Development Project.

The foundation stone was laid by Dr Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal and Namgya C. Khampa, Charge'd Affaires, Embassy of India, Kathmandu for the construction of a new school building of Shree Bal Mandir Secondary School at Triyuga Municipality, Gaighat in Udayapur District, said a press release by Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal. Shree Bal Mandir Secondary School is an old established school in Udayapur District. Once completed, the school will shift to its new premises. Currently, 1100 students are enrolled in the school, about 70 per cent of which are girl students.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 467 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation, and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of this, 71 HICDPs are in Province-1, including 8 completed projects in Udayapur District and another 8 projects under various stages of completion.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. "Today's laying of the foundation stone reaffirms the continued commitment of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors like education," the press release read. (ANI)

