Left Menu

19 Employees of Russia's Permanent Mission in EU expelled

The EU has declared 19 employees of Russia's Permanent Mission to the European Union personae non gratae for alleged involvement in activities inconsistent their diplomatic status, the union's foreign policy service said in a statement.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:00 IST
19 Employees of Russia's Permanent Mission in EU expelled
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The EU has declared 19 employees of Russia's Permanent Mission to the European Union personae non gratae for alleged involvement in activities inconsistent their diplomatic status, the union's foreign policy service said in a statement.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he had decided to declare a number of employees of the Russian permanent mission personae non gratae.

According to the document, the secretary-general of the European External Action Service invited Russia's Permanent Representative in the EU Vladimir Chizhov on Tuesday afternoon to brief him on the decision. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022