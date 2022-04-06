Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3799 against USD

Left Menu

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 290 pips to 6.3799 against the US dollar on Wednesday, according to China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 per cent from the central parity rate each trading day, Xinhua News Agency reported. The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

On March 26, the rate of the currency had weakened 99 pips to 6.3739 against the US dollar. A day prior, it was weakened 82 pips to 6.364 against the US dollar.

Amid the COVID-19 induced slowdown, the Chinese economy faces twin challenges of the shrinking job market and an ageing population, according to a report. A recent survey conducted by the China Institute for Employment Research (CIER) at the Renmin University of China and job search website Zhaopin indicate that the number of jobs available per applicant among fresh university graduates in China fell to 0.88 in the fourth quarter of 2021, cited The Hong Kong Post.

The number of jobs in China declined to 12.07 million in 2020 from 12.79 million in 2019. According to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the unemployment rate in urban areas in 2021 was as high as 14.3 per cent for people aged between 16 to 24 years. (ANI)

