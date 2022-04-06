Left Menu

Bulgarian govt mulls proposal to declare Russian Ambassador persona non grata: Reports

The Bulgarian government is discussing lawmakers' proposal to declare Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova persona non grata, said media reported on Wednesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev.

ANI | Sofia | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

The Democratic Bulgaria alliance demanded earlier this month that the Russian ambassador be expelled from the country in connection with the provocation in Ukraine's Bucha.

According to Vassilev, the cabinet can voice its stance on the matter later on Wednesday, the Nova broadcaster reported. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

