Peskov not ruling out option of severing diplomatic relations with West

Moscow [Russia], April 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with Western countries if the practice of expelling Russian diplomats continues.

The expulsion of diplomats is a decision that closes the window of diplomatic relations, Peskov said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI when asked whether there was such a possibility.

At the same time, he stressed that it was necessary to maintain diplomatic relations, especially in the current conditions. (ANI/Sputnik)

