Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka hosts Iftar dinner in Colombo

High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, hosted an Iftar dinner in Colombo on Friday which was attended by the Finance Minister of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry, members of the clergy and religious scholars. The Indian High commissioner talked about the ties between India and Sri Lanka on the occasion, saying that "The relationship between India and Sri Lanka is a very special relationship."

"India and Sri Lanka's relationship in the present day is the confluence of three streams - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Neighborhood First and SAGAR doctrine," the High commissioner further said. SAGAR doctrine, an abbreviation for Security and Growth for All in the Region encompasses political, security, economic and socio-cultural spheres and aims to promote the Indian Ocean region and the greater Indo-Pacific as a region of peace and prosperity.

Saying that India and Sri Lanka are civilizational twins, the High Commissioner further said that "We continue to give priority to foster people to people relations between India and Sri Lanka." India will continue to extend her hand of friendship to the people of Sri Lanka today, tomorrow and in the days to come like how our ancestors have done in the past, High Commissioner Baglay said. (ANI)

