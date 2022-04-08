Left Menu

Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka hosts Iftar dinner in Colombo

High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, hosted an Iftar dinner in Colombo on Friday which was attended by the Finance Minister of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry, members of the clergy and religious scholars.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:19 IST
Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka hosts Iftar dinner in Colombo
Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka hosts Iftar dinner in Colombo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, hosted an Iftar dinner in Colombo on Friday which was attended by the Finance Minister of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry, members of the clergy and religious scholars. The Indian High commissioner talked about the ties between India and Sri Lanka on the occasion, saying that "The relationship between India and Sri Lanka is a very special relationship."

"India and Sri Lanka's relationship in the present day is the confluence of three streams - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Neighborhood First and SAGAR doctrine," the High commissioner further said. SAGAR doctrine, an abbreviation for Security and Growth for All in the Region encompasses political, security, economic and socio-cultural spheres and aims to promote the Indian Ocean region and the greater Indo-Pacific as a region of peace and prosperity.

Saying that India and Sri Lanka are civilizational twins, the High Commissioner further said that "We continue to give priority to foster people to people relations between India and Sri Lanka." India will continue to extend her hand of friendship to the people of Sri Lanka today, tomorrow and in the days to come like how our ancestors have done in the past, High Commissioner Baglay said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022