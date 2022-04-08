Left Menu

Unable to return home for over two years, Pak leaves its students in China at the mercy of Chinese govt

Pakistani students studying in China have not been able to visit their home country for over two years and their plight is worsened by the attitude of their own country even after approaching Pakistani missions in China, the students are left at the mercy of the Chinese government which is already struggling amid the resurgence of COVID.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:26 IST
Unable to return home for over two years, Pak leaves its students in China at the mercy of Chinese govt
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani students studying in China have not been able to visit their home country for over two years and their plight is worsened by the attitude of their own country even after approaching Pakistani missions in China, the students are left at the mercy of the Chinese government which is already struggling amid the resurgence of COVID. In spite of a halt on most of the activities, they are not able to leave China. These Pakistani students have been approaching Pakistani missions in China seeking support for their various needs arising out of unforeseen situations.

Despite the ordeal, the missions and their officials prefer to leave the students at the mercy of the Chinese government, reported Islam Khabar. Moreover, the students who managed to return to Pakistan are now grappled with yet another issue. China is not allowing these students to join their campuses and resume their classes.

As per a report, over 28,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in Chinese educational institutions and many of them have been stranded in their home country since 2020. The issue was highlighted by many Pakistani students however it was to no avail. In January 2022, some of them took their plight to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and asked him why individuals from Malaysia were allowed to return to China when Pakistanis were not.

Qureshi, instead of attending to the plight of the students from his own country, mocked them. He asked why they wanted to go to China when even Chinese President Xi Jinping himself was not going anywhere, as per Islam Khabar. China's financial hub, Shanghai, has been facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak and has been desperately seeking medical care and basic supplies like food.

Shanghai authorities have imposed draconian lockdown measures since March that have locked 25 million residents in their homes with Chinese military and national health care workers. So far, Shanghai authorities defended the policy, stating that anyone found positive - regardless of age - must be isolated from non-infected people and that a parent can only be quarantined with their child if both are infected.China's much-publicised 'zero-covid' strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022